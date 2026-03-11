Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seneca Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Seneca Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Seneca Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $143.15 on Friday. Seneca Foods has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $146.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $969.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.37.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Seneca Foods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Seneca Foods by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seneca Foods Corporation is a leading producer and distributor of shelf-stable fruits, vegetables and fruit?based products. The company’s core activities include the processing, packaging and sale of canned fruits and vegetables, natural fruit juices, apple sauces and fruit?based snacks. Seneca Foods caters to both retail and foodservice markets, supplying national and international grocers, restaurant chains and food manufacturers with branded and private?label products.

Seneca Foods operates a network of manufacturing facilities and cold storage warehouses across North America, with key processing plants in New York, Michigan, California and Canada.

