Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.51 and last traded at $46.41. Approximately 239,842 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 79,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 1.9%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

