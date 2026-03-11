United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.83 and last traded at $44.49. 65,801 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 25,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35.

Institutional Trading of United States 12 Month Oil Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 41.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 234.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,523,000.

About United States 12 Month Oil Fund

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

