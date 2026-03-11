Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Trading Up 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 259,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,144,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of C$92.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17.

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 7,182 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009. Red Pine Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

