Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) Trading Down 3% – What’s Next?

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (CVE:PLU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 1,237,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 466,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Plateau Energy Metals Stock Down 3.0%

The stock has a market cap of C$75.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Plateau Energy Metals Company Profile

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in Falchani Lithium Project and Macusani Uranium Project in the Puno District of southeastern Peru. The company also holds a total of 151 mining concessions covering approximately 93,000 hectares on the Macusani Plateau in Peru. The company was formerly known as Plateau Uranium Inc and changed its name to Plateau Energy Metals Inc in March 2018.

