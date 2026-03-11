HC Wainwright Has Bearish Forecast for CorMedix Q1 Earnings

CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of CorMedix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CorMedix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CorMedix’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.55 EPS.
CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $128.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.02 million. CorMedix had a net margin of 52.31% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 312.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.
CorMedix Trading Up 2.4%
Shares of CRMD opened at $6.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.
Institutional Trading of CorMedix
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 5,375.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 163,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Alan W. Dunton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,250. This represents a 33.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Todisco sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 509,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,113,952. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CorMedix declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
CorMedix Company Profile
CorMedix Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to reduce inflammation and prevent infection in critically and chronically ill patient populations. The company’s lead product candidate, Neutrolin, is a catheter lock solution that combines taurolidine, heparin and citrate to prevent catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) in patients undergoing hemodialysis. Neutrolin has received market authorization in the European Union under the CE Mark and is positioned to address a significant unmet medical need for infection prevention in dialysis centers.
In addition to its lead asset, CorMedix is advancing a biochemical portfolio aimed at mitigating complications associated with peritoneal dialysis and other high-risk procedures.
