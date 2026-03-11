A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Insider Julie Barr Buys 22 Shares

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Julie Barr acquired 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 682 per share, for a total transaction of £150.04.

A.G. BARR Trading Down 0.1%

A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 674 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 658.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 662.31. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 586 and a 52 week high of GBX 728. The stock has a market cap of £749.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital Group reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 770.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love.

Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G. Barr strives to grow its business both organically and through targeted acquisition.

