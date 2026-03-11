Brokers Set Expectations for Humana’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Humana in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $9.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.04. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.47 per share.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.08 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.16) earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Humana from $290.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Humana from $245.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $322.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.48.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $173.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 1-year low of $169.61 and a 1-year high of $315.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.44 and its 200 day moving average is $250.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty purchased 810 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.21 per share, for a total transaction of $150,020.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,992.97. The trade was a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 36.05%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

