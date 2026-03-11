What is Wolfe Research’s Estimate for Teleflex Q1 Earnings?

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wolfe Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research analyst M. Polark expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.98 per share. Wolfe Research also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $12.19 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $13.71 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $15.36 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $17.14 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.57 million. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 30.56%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $111.80 on Monday. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $100.18 and a twelve month high of $143.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is -6.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,246,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $518,196,000 after buying an additional 84,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 478.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $287,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,470,000 after acquiring an additional 22,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $152,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,220,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company’s offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

