Q1 Earnings Estimate for PHIO Issued By HC Wainwright

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Keller forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($8.54) per share.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.90. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19.

Institutional Trading of Phio Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.39% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of dual RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Utilizing its proprietary Transitional RNAi (TRiMTM) platform, Phio aims to simultaneously silence multiple gene targets to achieve enhanced therapeutic activity. The company’s core mission is to advance next?generation RNAi compounds with potential applications in oncology and immuno?oncology.

Phio’s TRiMTM platform is designed around the delivery of synthetic, double?stranded RNA duplexes that can be engineered to target specific combinations of genes implicated in tumor growth and immune evasion.

