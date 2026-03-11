Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Receives $120.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.90.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research cut Bunge Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge Global from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Bunge Global from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.8%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glencore plc bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter worth $2,665,496,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at about $535,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,560,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 719.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 303,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 266,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $119.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.75. Bunge Global has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $124.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.44.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $23.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Bunge Global will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

