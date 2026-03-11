Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Receives $26.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

SGMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sagimet Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sagimet Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd.

Get Sagimet Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGMT

Insider Buying and Selling at Sagimet Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences

In related news, CEO David Happel sold 12,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $64,861.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 677,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,048.56. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sagimet Biosciences by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 3.35. Sagimet Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ: SGMT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead program, CM-101, is a first-in-class fusion protein designed to neutralize the chemokine CCL24 and interrupt key drivers of tissue fibrosis. Preclinical data have demonstrated CM-101’s potential to block fibrotic signaling pathways in multiple organ systems, and the company has advanced the program into early-stage clinical evaluation for indications such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis.

In addition to CM-101, Sagimet maintains a pipeline of preclinical candidates targeting inflammation-driven fibrotic processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.