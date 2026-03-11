What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for Elastic FY2026 Earnings?

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Elastic in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst P. Colville anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elastic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Elastic’s FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

ESTC stock opened at $51.77 on Monday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.71, a PEG ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.63.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $449.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.540 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 17,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $928,283.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 409,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,390,100.60. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $194,638.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 152,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,993.64. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 44,375 shares of company stock worth $2,464,797 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

