Zacks Research Estimates Neogen’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neogen in a research report issued on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Neogen alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $6.50) on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday, January 12th. CJS Securities raised shares of Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Neogen in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Neogen Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NEOG opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.95. Neogen has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.50 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 68.47%.The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 816.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neogen

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation is a global provider of food and animal safety products, offering a broad portfolio of diagnostic and testing solutions. Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, the company develops and manufactures tests designed to detect foodborne pathogens, allergens and toxins in food, beverage and environmental samples. Since its founding in 1982, Neogen has focused on delivering rapid, accurate and user?friendly assays to food processors, grain handlers and quality laboratories around the world.

In the food safety arena, Neogen’s product lineup includes immunoassay kits, molecular diagnostics and enrichment media for pathogens such as Salmonella, Listeria and E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.