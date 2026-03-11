Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Harvard Bioscience to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Harvard Bioscience Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.50. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

Harvard Bioscience shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 16th. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, March 15th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 1,008.7% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,108,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,008,692 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 139.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 474,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 276,372 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 152,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes life science research instruments and consumables used by academic, biopharmaceutical and government laboratories worldwide. The company’s product portfolio spans cellular physiology, microfluidics, electrophysiology and lab automation, providing tools that enable researchers to study everything from cell behavior and organ function to drug delivery and tissue mechanics.

Through its operating units—most notably Harvard Apparatus, BTX, Radnoti and Warner Instruments—Harvard Bioscience offers a diverse range of scientific equipment including precision pumps, stereotaxic instruments, electroporation and gene delivery systems, perfusion systems and microinjection tools.

