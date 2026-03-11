Quest Resource (QRHC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Quest Resource to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $61.2110 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Quest Resource Price Performance

NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.17. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quest Resource to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.25.

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRHC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Veradace Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Featured Stories

