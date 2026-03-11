Brokerages Set MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO) PT at $23.73

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.7333.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNSO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded MINISO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE MNSO opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.65. MINISO Group has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $26.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. grew its position in MINISO Group by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. now owns 2,024,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 866,793 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,981,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after buying an additional 270,765 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,792,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,616,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the period. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,624,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,344,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,202,000 after buying an additional 372,237 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group (NYSE: MNSO) is a global retailer specializing in lifestyle and consumer goods. Since its founding in 2013, the company has focused on offering affordable, design-driven products across a broad range of categories. MINISO’s stores feature a clean, minimalist layout and emphasize a “fast fashion” inventory model designed to turn over goods quickly and respond to emerging trends.

The company’s product mix spans household items, kitchenware, cosmetics and personal care, stationery, toys, digital accessories, apparel and seasonal items.

