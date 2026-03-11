MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Short Interest Down 92.8% in February

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the February 12th total of 180 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 426 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 426 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CARU traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.87. 2,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376. MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 3.92.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity. CARU was launched on Jun 30, 2023 and is issued by Max.

