WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.1944 and last traded at $33.10. 105,356 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 63,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 28.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 181,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 39,911 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 169,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 166,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 4,786.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 123,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 120,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund

The WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 PutWrite index. The fund tracks an index that consists of short SPY put options and cash collateral. The index selects put options that target a premium of 2.5% and rolls its exposure twice a month. PUTW was launched on Feb 24, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

