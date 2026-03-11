FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FEUS) Short Interest Down 96.2% in February

FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FEUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 64 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the February 12th total of 1,697 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,225 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,225 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEUS traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $72.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357. FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.56 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30.

The FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund (FEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a principles-based index of US-listed large-cap companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. FEUS was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by FlexShares.

