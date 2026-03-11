Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNB) Short Interest Down 91.3% in February

Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,877 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the February 12th total of 21,653 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,649 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,649 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWNB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,794,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,245,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF Stock Up 5.3%

OWNB traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $18.62. 1,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,519. The company has a market cap of $21.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 5.30. Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72.

Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF (OWNB) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NYSEARCA exchange in the United States.

