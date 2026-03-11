Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 9,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 37,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

