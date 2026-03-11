Head-To-Head Review: Topgolf Callaway Brands (CALY) versus Its Competitors

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:CALY – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “LEISURE&REC PRD” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Topgolf Callaway Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Topgolf Callaway Brands and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topgolf Callaway Brands 1 0 0 0 1.00 Topgolf Callaway Brands Competitors 304 1172 2004 84 2.52

Volatility & Risk

As a group, “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies have a potential upside of 22.47%. Given Topgolf Callaway Brands’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Topgolf Callaway Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Topgolf Callaway Brands has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Topgolf Callaway Brands’ peers have a beta of 1.55, meaning that their average stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Topgolf Callaway Brands $2.06 billion -$409.30 million -42.76 Topgolf Callaway Brands Competitors $1.56 billion $29.30 million 1.73

Topgolf Callaway Brands has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Topgolf Callaway Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topgolf Callaway Brands -1.66% 0.43% 0.14% Topgolf Callaway Brands Competitors -12.03% -38.63% -7.59%

Summary

Topgolf Callaway Brands peers beat Topgolf Callaway Brands on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brands. The Active Lifestyle segment offers golf apparel and footwear; golf accessories, including golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids under the Callaway brand; golf and lifestyle apparel, hats, luggage, and accessories under the TravisMathew brand; and footwear, belts, hats, facemasks, sunglasses, socks, and underwear under the Cuater by TravisMathew brand. This segment also provides storage and travel gear for sport and personal use, such as backpacks; travel, duffel, and golf bags; and storage gear accessories, as well as outerwear, headwear, and accessories under the OGIO brand. In addition, it offers outdoor apparel comprising jackets, trousers, dresses, skirts, and tops; and footwear and outdoor equipment, including packs and bags, travel bags, tents, sleeping bags, and accessories under the Jack Wolfskin brand. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, mass merchants, department stores, third-party distributors, and mail order stores, as well as directly to consumers through its retail stores and websites. The company was formerly known as Callaway Golf Company and changed its name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. in September 2022. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

