FreeCast (OTCMKTS:CAST) Stock Price Down 72.3% – Here’s Why

FreeCast Inc (OTCMKTS:CAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 72.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $9.13. 573,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,860% from the average session volume of 29,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.
FreeCast Stock Performance
About FreeCast
FreeCast’s flagship platform aggregates programming from major streaming services, broadcast networks and niche video providers, organizing live TV, movies, sports and specialty channels into a unified interface.
