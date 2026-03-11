FreeCast (OTCMKTS:CAST) Stock Price Down 72.3% – Here’s Why

FreeCast Inc (OTCMKTS:CAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 72.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $9.13. 573,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,860% from the average session volume of 29,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

FreeCast Stock Performance

About FreeCast

FreeCast, Inc (OTCMKTS:CAST) is a technology and digital media company that develops streaming content aggregation and distribution solutions. Headquartered in the United States, the company focuses on unifying live, on-demand and subscription video across multiple platforms into a single user experience. Its core offering is an ad-supported streaming guide that enables consumers to discover and access content from free and paid services without switching between individual apps or devices.

FreeCast’s flagship platform aggregates programming from major streaming services, broadcast networks and niche video providers, organizing live TV, movies, sports and specialty channels into a unified interface.

