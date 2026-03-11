Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €8.41 and last traded at €8.56. 18,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.71.

Koenig & Bauer Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $142.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.43.

About Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines. The Digital & Web segment provides digital and offset web-fed presses for decor, flexible packaging, and newspaper and commercial printing applications.

