Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Trading Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €2.84 and last traded at €2.85. 1,432,141 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €2.98.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Stock Down 4.2%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €4.46.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States of America. It operates through Real Estate Finance and Non-Core segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides financing for professional real estate investors, which includes professional national and international real estate companies, institutional investors, and property funds to financed properties comprising office buildings, properties for residential use, retail, and logistic properties, as well as hotel business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.