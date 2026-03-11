Short Interest in Ionic Inflation Protection ETF (NYSEARCA:CPII) Expands By 500.0%

Ionic Inflation Protection ETF (NYSEARCA:CPII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 66 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 12th total of 11 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ionic Inflation Protection ETF Trading Down 0.2%

CPII stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.06. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309. Ionic Inflation Protection ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07.

Get Ionic Inflation Protection ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionic Inflation Protection ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ionic Inflation Protection ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ionic Inflation Protection ETF (NYSEARCA:CPII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.57% of Ionic Inflation Protection ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

About Ionic Inflation Protection ETF

The Ionic Inflation Protection ETF (CPII) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in inflation swaps, swaptions, and US TIPS that are expected to benefit from inflation, increasing interest rates, and fixed income volatility. CPII was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by Ionic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ionic Inflation Protection ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionic Inflation Protection ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.