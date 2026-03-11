Polen Capital International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PCIG) Short Interest Down 99.9% in February

Polen Capital International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PCIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 469 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the February 12th total of 337,389 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,179 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,179 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Polen Capital International Growth ETF Stock Performance

PCIG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.44. 4,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,537. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. Polen Capital International Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $24.14 million, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Polen Capital International Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%.

About Polen Capital International Growth ETF

The Polen Capital International Growth (PCIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap growth companies issued by countries outside the US. The fund targets firms deemed to have a sustainable competitive advantage. PCIG was launched on Mar 1, 2024 and is issued by Polen.

