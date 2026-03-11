Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Short Interest Up 411.5% in February

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 509,537 shares, a growth of 411.5% from the February 12th total of 99,621 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,166,331 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,166,331 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGUS. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 314.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 119,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 109,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,045. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.1055 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

