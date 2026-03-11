Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR) Short Interest Up 440.9% in February

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,865 shares, an increase of 440.9% from the February 12th total of 1,454 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,258 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,258 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 12,528.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPR traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $34.90. 4,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $36.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.58.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms. RSPR was launched on Aug 13, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

