Short Interest in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Grows By 371.9%

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 118,318 shares, a growth of 371.9% from the February 12th total of 25,075 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,473 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,051. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

