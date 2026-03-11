WashTec (ETR:WSU) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €47.60 and last traded at €48.90. 7,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is €48.90 and its 200 day moving average is €44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $654.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions. In addition, the company offers car wash management services; and financial services, such as financing and leasing solutions.

