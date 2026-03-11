Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Shares Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$24.00 and last traded at C$24.10. 4,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 2,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.50.

Economic Investment Trust Trading Down 1.6%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.66. The company has a market cap of C$135.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

About Economic Investment Trust

The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income.

