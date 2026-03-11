Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,914 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the February 12th total of 115,496 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,899 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,899 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

DFIP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.12. 78,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,074. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $42.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.07.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amicus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,379,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,458.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,133,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,586 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

