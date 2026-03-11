Short Interest in Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAA) Declines By 97.1%

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2026

Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAAGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,454 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the February 12th total of 326,090 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,716 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF Stock Up 0.6%

EFAA stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.01. 104,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,751. The stock has a market cap of $321.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.25. Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94.

Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.3996 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF in the third quarter valued at about $121,000.

Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF Company Profile

The Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF (EFAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the MSCI EAFE Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection EFAA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

