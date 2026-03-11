Short Interest in Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAA) Declines By 97.1%

Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,454 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the February 12th total of 326,090 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,716 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 136,716 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF Stock Up 0.6%

EFAA stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.01. 104,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,751. The stock has a market cap of $321.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.25. Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94.

Get Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.3996 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF

Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF in the third quarter valued at about $121,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF (EFAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the MSCI EAFE Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection EFAA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.