Short Interest in Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAA) Declines By 97.1%

Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,454 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the February 12th total of 326,090 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,716 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's stock are sold short.
Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF Stock Up 0.6%
EFAA stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.01. 104,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,751. The stock has a market cap of $321.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.25. Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94.
Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.3996 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.
Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF Company Profile
The Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF (EFAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the MSCI EAFE Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection EFAA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.
