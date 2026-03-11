Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.58 and last traded at $40.50. Approximately 2,188,783 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6,353% from the average daily volume of 33,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.08.

