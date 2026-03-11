iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) Trading Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.77 and last traded at $41.77. Approximately 1,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,454,000.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap United Kingdom companies. EWUS was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

