Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 42,302 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the February 12th total of 769,238 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company's shares are short sold.

Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Performance

Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 326,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,617. Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $74.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.14.

Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 295.0%.

Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions. SARK was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by AXS Investments.

