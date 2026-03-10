Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Declines By 86.2%

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,681,515 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the February 12th total of 19,486,566 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400,782 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400,782 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000.

ProShares UltraShort Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ZSL traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. 11,949,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,600,939. ProShares UltraShort Silver has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $401.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.92.

About ProShares UltraShort Silver

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective. The benchmark price of silver will be the United States dollar price of silver bullion as measured by the London fixing price per troy ounce of unallocated silver bullion for delivery in London through a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) authorized to effect such delivery.

