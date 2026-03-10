Short Interest in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI) Decreases By 92.2%

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,041 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the February 12th total of 284,023 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,179 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,179 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 61,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,323 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,899,000.
AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Price Performance
Shares of PPI stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 38,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,177. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $100.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92.
AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Cuts Dividend
AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Company Profile
The Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed asset allocation fund seeking long-term capital appreciation by holding real asset-like investments expected to benefit from rising costs of goods and services. PPI was launched on Dec 30, 2021 and is issued by AXS Investments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF
- Trump’s “Ace Card” For Iran
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax This Year?
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- Have $500? Invest in Elon’s AI Masterplan
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.