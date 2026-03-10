Short Interest in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI) Decreases By 92.2%

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,041 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the February 12th total of 284,023 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,179 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,179 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 61,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,323 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,899,000.

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPI stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 38,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,177. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $100.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92.

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Cuts Dividend

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.0493 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

The Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed asset allocation fund seeking long-term capital appreciation by holding real asset-like investments expected to benefit from rising costs of goods and services. PPI was launched on Dec 30, 2021 and is issued by AXS Investments.

