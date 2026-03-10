Short Interest in XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL) Expands By 464.4%

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,476,054 shares, a growth of 464.4% from the February 12th total of 438,683 shares. Approximately 49.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,407,898 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,407,898 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 49.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of XWELL in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ XWEL traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. 473,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,171,548. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. XWELL has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.87.

XWELL, Inc provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment offers diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public but has transitioned to the CDC's bio-surveillance program; and provides marketing support through HyperPointe business to various health and health-related channels.

