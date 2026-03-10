Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA) Short Interest Update

Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,274,209 shares, an increase of 601.2% from the February 12th total of 181,710 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,687,153 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,687,153 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Kairos Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KAPA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. Kairos Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kairos Pharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Pharma in the third quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Kairos Pharma by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36,086 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kairos Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Kairos Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Kairos Pharma Company Profile

Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small?molecule therapies to treat genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s proprietary platform leverages targeted ribosomal modulation to promote readthrough of premature stop codons, with the goal of restoring production of full?length functional proteins. Kairos Pharma’s pipeline includes multiple programs in preclinical and early clinical development for rare pediatric and orphan indications.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Kairos Pharma brings together a multidisciplinary team of researchers and clinicians dedicated to translating its technology into potential therapeutics.

