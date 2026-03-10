FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 17,603 shares, an increase of 667.0% from the February 12th total of 2,295 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,199 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,199 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund Trading Down 0.1%

GQRE traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.89. 7,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,982. FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $65.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Wealthspire Retirement LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC now owns 43,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 2,550.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund

The FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a global index of non-mortgage REITs and operating companies, selected and weighted by quality, momentum and value. GQRE was launched on Nov 6, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

