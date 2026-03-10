Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 224,982 shares, an increase of 513.7% from the February 12th total of 36,660 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,885 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 377,885 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,584. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $51.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

