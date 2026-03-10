Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,332 shares, an increase of 549.0% from the February 12th total of 1,438 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,726 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 113,726 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 2.42% of Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF alerts:

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Price Performance

NPFI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,955. Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1165 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NPFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of institutional preferred securities and other income-producing debt securities primarily rated investment grade. The fund seeks a high level of current income and total return. NPFI was launched on Mar 5, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.