Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW) Short Interest Up 741.0% in February

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 14,634 shares, an increase of 741.0% from the February 12th total of 1,740 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,529 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,529 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of PRENW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 39,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,729. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Prenetics Global has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ: PRENW) is a molecular diagnostics and preventive genomics company that develops and delivers DNA-based tests and diagnostic solutions. The company’s offerings include direct-to-consumer health profiling services, clinical genetic tests, and pathogen screening assays. By combining advanced laboratory processes with digital tools, Prenetics aims to provide insights into genetic risk factors, nutrition and fitness optimization, and early disease detection.

Prenetics operates a portfolio of consumer genomics brands, including DNAFit and CircleDNA, which offer personalized reports on wellness, exercise, nutrition, and inherited health traits.

