Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL) Short Interest Update

Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 842,808 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the February 12th total of 21,804,730 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 362,560 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Incannex Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Incannex Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
Incannex Healthcare Trading Up 18.4%
IXHL stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. Incannex Healthcare has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $59.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 7.55.
Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60).
About Incannex Healthcare
Incannex Healthcare Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies that combine cannabinoid and psychedelic compounds. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with research operations in the United States, the company seeks to leverage the therapeutic potential of its proprietary formulations to address a range of medical conditions. Incannex is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker IXHL and maintains a presence in both Australia and North America.
The company’s research and development pipeline includes multiple product candidates in various stages of clinical evaluation.
