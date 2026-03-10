First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 43,414 shares, a growth of 596.0% from the February 12th total of 6,238 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,597 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,597 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Crusonia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.1%

LDSF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,832. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $19.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.0746 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

