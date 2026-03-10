iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 151,011 shares, an increase of 747.7% from the February 12th total of 17,814 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,444 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,444 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of IBTO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,574. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $25.00.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0758 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
