iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 151,011 shares, an increase of 747.7% from the February 12th total of 17,814 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,444 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IBTO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,574. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0758 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,322,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,484,000 after buying an additional 259,627 shares in the last quarter. Headland Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Headland Capital LLC now owns 303,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $2,554,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 70,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 38,042 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

