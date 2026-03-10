Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:METCZ) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:METCZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,249 shares, a growth of 412.6% from the February 12th total of 1,024 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,520 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,520 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 Stock Performance

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,622. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $26.00.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc is a U.S.-based coal producer specializing in the extraction and sale of high?grade metallurgical and steam coal. The company’s core operations are centered in southern West Virginia, where it operates the Elk Creek mining complex and the Alma metallurgical coal complex. These underground mines produce bituminous coal primarily used in steelmaking, as well as thermal coal for power generation. Ramaco also has development projects underway, including the planned Brook Mine and the acquisition of additional reserves aimed at supporting long?term production growth.

Founded in 2013 by industry veteran Christopher Cline, Ramaco Resources went public in 2018 to fund its expansion into the metallurgical coal market.

